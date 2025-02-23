Promising Nuclear Stocks To Follow Today – February 23rd

GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, Constellation Energy, Vistra, NextEra Energy, Talen Energy, and Oklo are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded down $32.00 on Friday, reaching $327.68. 6,959,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,489. The firm has a market cap of $90.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $364.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.25. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $3.26 on Friday, reaching $478.54. 4,077,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,184. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $463.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.49. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $491.67.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of Constellation Energy stock traded down $24.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,473,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,804. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.63 and its 200 day moving average is $249.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Constellation Energy has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $352.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $12.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,944,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.19 and its 200 day moving average is $132.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.74. 16,739,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,036,843. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Talen Energy (TLN)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Shares of TLN traded down $17.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.80. 2,492,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,298. Talen Energy has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $258.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.20 and a 200-day moving average of $176.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of OKLO traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.78. 13,917,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,844,640. Oklo has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85.

