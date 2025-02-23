Chinese Stocks Worth Watching – February 23rd

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, UP Fintech, and Diageo are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $36.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,366. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $441.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.33.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,505. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $17.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,285.67. The stock had a trading volume of 129,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,142.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,285.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,333.16.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ TIGR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,278,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,715,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.54. 867,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a 1-year low of $105.72 and a 1-year high of $154.71.

