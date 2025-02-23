Best Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Now – February 23rd

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Air Products and Chemicals, BP, CF Industries, Energy Transfer, and Cummins are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $110.67. 14,676,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,051,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $480.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $102.88 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average of $114.49.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $458.00. 1,939,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,497. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.39. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $410.69 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Shares of APD stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,729. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $227.10 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,501,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,235,807. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. BP has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of CF traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,041,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,713. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.58.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of ET traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.40. 15,630,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,852,734. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Shares of CMI traded down $17.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.79. The company had a trading volume of 802,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,257. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.51 and its 200-day moving average is $342.05. Cummins has a twelve month low of $259.06 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

