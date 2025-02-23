Lutz Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.0% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $182.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.78 and its 200 day moving average is $179.92.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

