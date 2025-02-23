Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 45,400 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $49,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. HSBC upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

NYSE BAC opened at $44.80 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $343.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

