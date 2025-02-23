Sigma Planning Corp Has $13.39 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,000.28.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $874.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $801.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $847.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

