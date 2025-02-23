Promising Medical Stocks To Follow Now – February 22nd

UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Eli Lilly and Company, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $36.84 on Friday, reaching $465.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,847,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,489. The business’s 50-day moving average is $519.27 and its 200 day moving average is $560.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE HIMS traded down $17.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,654,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,894,426. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.58 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $874.12. 3,937,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $801.33 and its 200-day moving average is $846.75.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,962,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,282,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.44. Walmart has a one year low of $57.77 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $760.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE JNJ traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,540,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,679. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.90. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $390.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,560,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,186,812. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,641,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,774,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $226.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.21.

