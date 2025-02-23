Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 195 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 171,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Barclays increased their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $384.82 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.54. The company has a market capitalization of $382.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

