Kooman & Associates Sells 878 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kooman & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,105,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,569 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $23,237,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 979,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 50,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

