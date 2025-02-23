Best Video Game Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 20th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks refer to shares in companies that develop, publish, distribute, or provide platforms for video games. These can include software and hardware companies, mobile and console game developers, virtual reality companies, or e-sports organizations. Investing in these stocks means you’re buying a fraction of the company, which could result in financial gain if the company’s value grows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.26. 39,854,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,869,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.27. 2,888,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,902,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.84. Target has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.41. 839,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $218.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.09.

