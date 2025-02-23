Members Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Members Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.8% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $526.08 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $523.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.12.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

