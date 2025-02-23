Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Sells 5,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.95 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average is $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

