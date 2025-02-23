DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.44 and traded as low as $101.01. DSV A/S shares last traded at $101.30, with a volume of 67,131 shares changing hands.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded DSV A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). DSV A/S had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DSV A/S will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

