Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $239.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.00 and a 200-day moving average of $241.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.