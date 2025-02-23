Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 109,400 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,700,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,217,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 41.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,904 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 18.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.64 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

