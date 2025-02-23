17,364 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,269,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after purchasing an additional 552,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 922,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

