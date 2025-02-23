Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Richardson Capital Management LLC

Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 186.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

