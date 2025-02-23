iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 19.1% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,654.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,038 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 98,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.15.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

