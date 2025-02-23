Contrasting The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) & Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT)

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Glimpse Group and Recruiter.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

The Glimpse Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 201.29%. Given The Glimpse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

The Glimpse Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Recruiter.com Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $8.80 million 3.71 -$6.39 million ($0.39) -3.97 Recruiter.com Group $716,528.00 7.39 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

The Glimpse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group -70.68% -47.08% -35.47% Recruiter.com Group -579.55% -237.02% -47.57%

Summary

The Glimpse Group beats Recruiter.com Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Glimpse Group

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal; XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Recruiter.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company is based in Bristol, Connecticut.

