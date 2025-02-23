Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and traded as high as $8.68. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 50,992 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRS. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 619,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 179,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

