Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.81 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 69.50 ($0.88). Albion Technology & Gen VCT shares last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.88), with a volume of 16 shares trading hands.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.40. The stock has a market cap of £129.74 million and a PE ratio of 23.22.

About Albion Technology & Gen VCT

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

