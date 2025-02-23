Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and traded as low as $16.14. Subsea 7 shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 2,484 shares.

Subsea 7 Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

