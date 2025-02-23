Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 272.37 ($3.44) and traded as high as GBX 281 ($3.55). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 280.50 ($3.54), with a volume of 911,240 shares.

Ruffer Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 272.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 274.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £902.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at Ruffer Investment

In other news, insider Susie Farnon bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £14,740 ($18,622.87). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform.

We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors’ wealth over the long haul.

If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors’ income and capital.

The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.

