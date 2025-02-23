Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and traded as low as $2.03. Alstom shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 196,875 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALSMY

Alstom Price Performance

Alstom Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

(Get Free Report)

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.