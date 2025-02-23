Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.14. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 131,050 shares changing hands.

Spanish Mountain Gold Trading Down 11.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spanish Mountain Gold

In other Spanish Mountain Gold news, Director Lembit Janes purchased 400,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,504,000 shares of company stock valued at $143,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

