Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 628.6% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its position in Netflix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,660,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Netflix by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 7,427 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,003.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $940.55 and its 200-day moving average is $819.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.