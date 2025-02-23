Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $82.05 and traded as low as $73.80. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $73.80, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.
Wacker Chemie Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94.
About Wacker Chemie
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.
