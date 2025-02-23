Top Defense Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 22nd

Boeing, Analog Devices, Citigroup, Cadence Design Systems, and General Electric are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.34. 8,971,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,266,808. The company has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.39. Boeing has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $208.10.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

ADI stock traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.91. 6,176,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,524. The company has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $247.10.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.65. 14,902,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,777,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS traded down $11.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.27. 4,553,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.03. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

GE traded down $8.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.90. 5,410,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.72. General Electric has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

