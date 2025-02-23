Best Canadian Stocks To Consider – February 22nd

Celsius, CSX, Raymond James, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Canadian National Railway are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 62,307,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.30. 23,611,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,876,070. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77. CSX has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.34. 1,668,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,080. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.05. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. 8,301,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442,465. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of CVE stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. 13,405,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,705,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.32. 2,375,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.98. 1,342,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.42.

