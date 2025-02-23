iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $404.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $409.15 and a 200-day moving average of $389.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

