Promising Growth Stocks To Consider – February 22nd

Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, Blackstone, Welltower, and Apollo Global Management are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.07. 15,117,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,839,485. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $77.82 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $395.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE:BLK traded down $14.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $974.97. 1,253,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,878. The company has a market cap of $151.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. BlackRock has a one year low of $745.55 and a one year high of $1,084.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,011.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $977.04.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,662,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,246. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $115.82 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,988,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,525. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Welltower has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $152.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.15.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,731,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,755. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63.

