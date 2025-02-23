Howard Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $129,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $416.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $418.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

