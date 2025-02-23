Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.18 ($0.01). Tern shares last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,399,344 shares trading hands.
Tern Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
About Tern
Our management team has a strong track record of unlocking opportunities in the USA for UK companies.
We look for well-motivated teams who are building innovative high growth businesses, with revenue and IP, and which are harnessing software to create or disrupt markets.
We predominantly support software companies which develop commercial IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors, where safety and regulatory compliance are important market requirements.
Unlike many of our peers, we select to work with only a handful of companies in a given period.
