Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and traded as high as $25.02. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 27,257 shares trading hands.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

