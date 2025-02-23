Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and traded as high as $34.89. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 59,785 shares.

Tokio Marine Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 22.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

