DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.83). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.83), with a volume of 15,214 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.34) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on DFS Furniture
DFS Furniture Trading Up 2.8 %
DFS Furniture Company Profile
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DFS Furniture
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.