DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.83). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.83), with a volume of 15,214 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.34) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £334.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.64, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 139.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

