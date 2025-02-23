Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.83 and traded as high as C$7.11. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$6.83, with a volume of 19,256 shares.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$575.92 million, a P/E ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$87,000.00. 30.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries.

