Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Richardson Capital Management LLC

Richardson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

