Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $526.08 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $523.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.12.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

