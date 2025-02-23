Stevens Capital Partners Acquires 1,125 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stevens Capital Partners increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,518 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,654.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,038 shares during the period. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,518,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $62.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average of $63.15.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

