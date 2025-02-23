Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14,601.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.02 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.75.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

