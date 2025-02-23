Gamehost (TSE:GH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.47 and traded as low as C$10.40. Gamehost shares last traded at C$10.43, with a volume of 1,800 shares trading hands.

Gamehost Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$218.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.47.

Gamehost Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.84%.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

Featured Stories

