Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.24 and traded as low as $19.78. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 8,524 shares.

Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.97 million, a P/E ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,000. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 803,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 374.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 296.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

