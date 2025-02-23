Input Capital (CVE:INP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares traded.
Input Capital Stock Down 2.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$17.04 million and a PE ratio of 40.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 7.37.
Input Capital Company Profile
Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.
