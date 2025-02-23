Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 381 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $404.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $409.15 and its 200 day moving average is $389.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $315.24 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.