Fisher Funds Management LTD Buys Shares of 180,815 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 180,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,936,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

