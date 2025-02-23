Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

