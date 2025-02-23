FPC Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,256 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.1% of FPC Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

