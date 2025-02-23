Richardson Capital Management LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Richardson Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,005,000 after buying an additional 4,280,041 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,740 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 213.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,816,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,636 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

