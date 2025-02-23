Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $330,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $416.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

